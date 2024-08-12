ENVIRONMENT

Greece requests EU assistance in fighting raging wildfires

[AP/Michael Varaklas]

The Greek authorities have requested assistance from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (EUCPM) to fight the wildfires that have been raging northeast of Athens since Sunday.

On Monday, several countries responded positively to the Greek request, which was made on Sunday evening.

“In order to support Greece’s fight against the ongoing wildfires, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism has mobilized: 2 fire-fighting aircraft from the rescEU fleet in Italy, 1 helicopter from the rescEU fleet in France Ground fire-fighting teams from the Czech Republic and Romania,” the EUCPM said in a post on X. 

Italy will send two Canadair planes, which are expected to arrive on Tuesday. 

France will send 180 firefighters, 55 trucks and a helicopter, according to French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. The French assistance is expected to arrive on Monday evening.

The Czech Republic will send 75 firefighters and 25 vehicles, which are expected to arrive on Tuesday.

Cyprus, Turkey and Spain are also expected to provide assistance.

Currently, 40 Romanian firefighters are participating in the firefighting operation. They were sent to Greece in early July as part of the EUCPM program. The Romanian Embassy in Athens posted photos of the firefighting operations on X, highlighting the efforts of the Romanian firefighters alongside their Greek colleagues.

 

 

In addition, the European Copernicus Emergency Management Service posted a map on X on Monday showing the spread of the fire on the outskirts of Athens. 

