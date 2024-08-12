Labor Min halts outdoor work as wildfires burn thousands of acres in Attica

The Labor Ministry has mandated the suspension of manual outdoor work for private sector employees in northeastern Attica through Tuesday due to ongoing wildfires.

This includes activities such as construction, technical work, and delivery services. Employers in affected areas must ensure worker safety and comply with evacuation orders.

Essential services related to health, transportation, utilities, and emergency response are exempt from the suspension, but employers must still implement all necessary safety measures to protect lives.

The wildfire, which began Sunday afternoon in Varnava, continues to spread, burning in Grammatiko and Kallitechnoupoli. On Monday, evacuation orders were issued to residents in Nea and Palaia Penteli, Patima Halandri, Patima Vrilissia, Krasa in Ano Vrilissia and Dionysus.

By Monday afternoon, the wildfire had affected approximately 25,000 acres, according to the National Meteorological Service Meteo.

In Vrilissia, firefighters are battling flare-ups, according to Mayor Giannis Pisimisis. He reported that the fire was particularly severe for a municipality like Vrilissia, with at least ten homes burned in the Krasa area. On Sunday night, he observed the extensive firefront in Varnava and Grammatiko from Penteli and was shocked by its scale, saying, “No one expected it would reach us.”