‘We stand with Greece as it battles devastating fires,’ says EU’s von der Leyen

[Jean-Francois Badias/AP]

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed solidarity with Greece as it battles a major wildfire in northeastern Attica.

In a post on platform X on Monday, she said, “We stand with Greece as it battles devastating fires,” and announced that the EU is sending support from its rescEU fleet, including two planes from Italy and a helicopter from France.

Firefighting teams from the Czech Republic and Romania are also being deployed. EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic confirmed the mobilization of these resources in response to Greece’s activation of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism in a post on platform X.

