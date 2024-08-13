Fire wreaks havoc in Athens suburbs

The largest wildfire to hit Greece this year raged for a second day on Monday, spreading to the suburbs of Athens, displacing hundreds of residents, burning cars, houses and trees in its wake and enveloping the city with smoke and ash.

Firefighters reported that flames fanned by gales spread farther into the capital than they had in more than 20 years, threatening apartment buildings, schools, and parks.

The fire broke out at 3 p.m. on Sunday near the village of Varnavas, some 35 kilometers north of Athens.

By Monday, the fire zone had expanded so much that firefighting forces were dispersed to Grammatiko and Marathonas, and then to Penteli, Dionysos, and Patima in Halandri and Vrilissia, where the municipal authority believes that at least 10 houses and scores of cars were destroyed.

The flames, which the Fire Service said reached as high as 25 meters, burned shops, as well as the indoor stadium in Nea Penteli.

At least 120 electricity poles were damaged, and two fire engines were destroyed in Neos Voutzas.

Six-five patients with moderate respiratory difficulties and one with minor burns were referred to national healthcare facilities (ESY).

The fire risk had been predicted by authorities, as was the intensity of the winds, with gusts of 70 to 80 kilometers per hour.

However, the fire broke out and the tremendous mobilization of forces could not control it in time, as it had already developed great momentum.

In total, 27 forestry teams and 35 aerial means with periodic water drops were operating in northeastern Attica until Monday night, while the number of firefighters had exceeded 700.

The flames engulfed areas that had been tested in the recent past, with new outbreaks constantly reported.

At least 30 messages were sent via 112 and successive evacuations of settlements and hospitals such as the Penteli Children’s Hospital and Amalia Fleming were carried out.

Half an hour before the blaze broke out in Varnavas on Sunday, there was another fire in the area of Aegirouses near Megara.

The source of the fire in Varnavas was said to be near the asphalt road where there are power cables and the cause will be investigated by experts. Regarding Megara, firemen and residents raised the possibility of arson with the Fire Service investigator.

Minister of Civil Protection Vassilis Kikilias announced that the first aerial means were scrambled within five minutes in Varnavas, while the first ground forces arrived in seven minutes. However, the fire’s momentum grew.

High temperatures of up to 40 Celsius are expected to persist at least until Thursday, placing Greece on high fire alert.