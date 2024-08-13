Evacuation alert issued in Nea Makri as fire rages for third day

An evacuation alert was sent Tuesday morning to residents of Erythros in Nea Makri.

The front in Erythros reignited at approximately 5 a.m. on Tuesday. Residents were instructed to evacuate towards the port of Rafina through Marathonas Avenue.

A total of 702 firefighters with 27 ground teams and 199 vehicles, accompanied by volunteers, three aircraft and nine helicopters are on the battling the blaze that started Sunday near Lake Marathon.

The Civil Protection Ministry issued a high fire risk warning for Tuesday in Attica, Viotia and Evia.