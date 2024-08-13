PM to hold emergency meeting on Attica wildfires

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will chair a meeting on Tuesday evening to address the management of the wildfires burning around Attica.

The region has been battling intense fires for three days, which began on Sunday afternoon near Lake Marathon. Overnight, firefighters discovered a charred body, likely a woman, in a commercial building in the district of Patima Vrilissia.

Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias reported no active front but noted scattered hot spots. Traffic has been restored in most affected areas, including Varnava, Penteli, Dionysos, Nea Makri, Marathona, Rafina and Pallini, with the exception of the road section from Drosia to Nea Makri on Dionysos Avenue.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection.