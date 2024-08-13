Two minors fined €4,640 each for arson in Glyfada

Two minors arrested on Monday afternoon for deliberately starting a fire in Athens’ southern suburb of Glyfada have been fined 4,640 euros each.

They will face the Athens Juvenile Court on Tuesday with their legal guardians.

The fire that broke out in the Terpsithea area was quickly brought under control with the help of drones and thermal cameras. The minors were apprehended Monday after residents pursued and reported them to the police.

Authorities later said that the blaze was the result of arson.