ENVIRONMENT

Two minors fined €4,640 each for arson in Glyfada

Two minors fined €4,640 each for arson in Glyfada

Two minors arrested on Monday afternoon for deliberately starting a fire in Athens’ southern suburb of Glyfada have been fined 4,640 euros each.

They will face the Athens Juvenile Court on Tuesday with their legal guardians.

The fire that broke out in the Terpsithea area was quickly brought under control with the help of drones and thermal cameras. The minors were apprehended Monday after residents pursued and reported them to the police.

Authorities later said that the blaze was the result of arson.

Fire Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Investigation reveals mistakes, omissions by officials in Hydra fire case
ENVIRONMENT

Investigation reveals mistakes, omissions by officials in Hydra fire case

Hammer falls for arson by negligence
ENVIRONMENT

Hammer falls for arson by negligence

Thirteen suspects arrested over Hydra wildfire
ENVIRONMENT

Thirteen suspects arrested over Hydra wildfire

77-year-old arrested for Markopoulo fire
ENVIRONMENT

77-year-old arrested for Markopoulo fire

Mykonos files getting buried
ENVIRONMENT

Mykonos files getting buried

Authorities conduct over 4,500 inspections on beaches, impose 800,000 euros in fines
ENVIRONMENT

Authorities conduct over 4,500 inspections on beaches, impose 800,000 euros in fines