ENVIRONMENT

Greece thanks countries that sent reinforcements to tackle fires

Greece thanks countries that sent reinforcements to tackle fires
[InTime News]

Greece on Tuesday thanked 10 countries and the European Union for sending firefighters and planes to support the country in its firefighting efforts.

“Our sincere gratitude to France, Moldova, Romania, Malta, Italy, Türkiye, Serbia, Cyprus, Poland, Czechia, and to the EU for their assistance to Greece in combatting the wildfires,” the Foreign Ministry said in a post on social media platform X.

Diplomacy Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Pontians slam singer’s lyrics
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Pontians slam singer’s lyrics

Scare tactics deployed in Himare polls
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Scare tactics deployed in Himare polls

Ankara’s drilling piques Athens’ interest
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Ankara’s drilling piques Athens’ interest

Cyprus again offers sanctuary as Middle East violence spreads
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Cyprus again offers sanctuary as Middle East violence spreads

All eyes on Lebanon in Athens
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

All eyes on Lebanon in Athens

Athens on stanby for civilian evacuations amid rising Middle East tensions
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Athens on stanby for civilian evacuations amid rising Middle East tensions