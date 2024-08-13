Greece thanks countries that sent reinforcements to tackle fires
Greece on Tuesday thanked 10 countries and the European Union for sending firefighters and planes to support the country in its firefighting efforts.
“Our sincere gratitude to France, Moldova, Romania, Malta, Italy, Türkiye, Serbia, Cyprus, Poland, Czechia, and to the EU for their assistance to Greece in combatting the wildfires,” the Foreign Ministry said in a post on social media platform X.
