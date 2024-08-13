ENVIRONMENT

State aid committees to address wildfire damage in Attica

People stand on the roof of a building as smoke rises from a wildfire burning in Vrilissia, near Athens, Greece, August 12, 2024. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]

Attica Governor Nikos Hardalias has announced the formation of State Aid Committees to compensate businesses affected by the recent wildfire in northeastern Attica.

The committees will be established on Tuesday. The Attica Region, in coordination with relevant ministries, will expedite the state aid process.

Damage assessment applications will be directly handled by the regional authority and signed by local deputy governors to speed up assistance.

A general meeting at 3 p.m. will address how to accelerate these processes.

Hardalias said: “Our priority is to stand by affected citizens and businesses. We are committed to providing support swiftly to ensure prompt recovery and restoration.”

