Fire service releases aerial operations data from Attica wildfire

[InTime News]

The fire service has released data on it its aerial operations during the days of the wildfire in northeastern Attica, following a request from main opposition party SYRIZA.

According to the data, the fire service deployed 29 aircraft (14 planes and 15 helicopters) on Sunday, 36 aircraft (17 planes and 19 helicopters) on Monday and 20 aircraft (10 planes and 10 helicopters) on Tuesday.

The announcement stated that the aircraft did not all operate simultaneously. While some were making drops, others were either refueling or refilling with water.

Following reports of inadequate numbers of aerial firefighting assets, SYRIZA had requested the Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection to release of data on the number of firefighting aircraft deployed in Attica over the past few days.

SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis stated on social media that "the Greek people have the right to know the truth," adding that during his visit to the 
Civil Protection Coordination Center, he only saw three aircraft operating in the Attica region.

 

