Almost 650 citizens given temporary hotel accommodation due to wildfires

Almost 650 citizens have been given temporary hotel accommodation following the devastating fires that swept northeast Attica since Sunday.

The Hellenic Chamber of Hotels, in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, established a special online platform so that citizens in need could apply for accommodation.

According to the General Secretariat of Civil Protection, in the first two days of its operation, the platform received 174 applications.

As a result, some 649 citizens were accommodated in 39 hotels throughout Attica.