Land burnt equivalent to 2.5% of Attica area

Teams of the General Directorate for the Rehabilitation of the Effects of Natural Disasters of the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Policy began the process of recording damage on Tuesday in the aftermath of the devastating fire that ripped through northern Athens on Sunday and Monday.

Initial estimates reportedly show that 10,278 hectares burned, which corresponds to 2.5% of the area of ​​Attica. Areas were burnt in six main municipalities: Marathonas (5,178.6 hectares), Dionysos (2,981.6), Penteli (1,170.3), Oropos (851.7) and Rafina-Pikermi (95.8), while small areas were burned in the municipalities of Halandri, Vrilissia and Pallini.

Around 50 homes and a number of businesses have been completely destroyed, while several dozen buildings have been damaged.

There are quite a few problems with infrastructure, such as the electricity and water networks, which are expected to be restored within the next 24 hours. The number of vehicles reduced to ashes is reportedly significant.

The municipalities impacted have stated they are no longer accepting residents at the locations where they had set up help stations.

However, in cooperation with the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels, a special platform has been activated for temporary housing people impacted by the fire, as declared by the General Secretariat of the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection.

Sixty-four of the 174 applications that were received have been accommodated in 39 hotels in Attica during the last two days. The municipal gym in Nea Penteli was completely destroyed. It was used by the local middle and high schools and also citizens in the afternoons.