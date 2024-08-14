Two-fifths of Attica’s forests have burned since 2017

A drone view shows a charred forest area following a wildfire, in the village of Varnavas, August 13, 2024. [Fedja Grulovic/Reuters]

Almost two-fifths of Attica’s forests have burned down in the last eight years, an analysis conducted by the National Observatory of Athens’ meteorological service has found.

Since 2017, a total of 45,000 hectares of woodland has gone up in flames in 13 large fires in Attica, amounting to 37% of the forested areas in the region.

Some 25,370 hectares of forest were lost in 2021 and 21,560 hectares in 2023.

This week’s fire destroyed 9,600 hectares of forest.