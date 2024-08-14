ENVIRONMENT

Two-fifths of Attica’s forests have burned since 2017

Two-fifths of Attica’s forests have burned since 2017
A drone view shows a charred forest area following a wildfire, in the village of Varnavas, August 13, 2024. [Fedja Grulovic/Reuters]

Almost two-fifths of Attica’s forests have burned down in the last eight years, an analysis conducted by the National Observatory of Athens’ meteorological service has found.

Since 2017, a total of 45,000 hectares of woodland has gone up in flames in 13 large fires in Attica, amounting to 37% of the forested areas in the region.

Some 25,370 hectares of forest were lost in 2021 and 21,560 hectares in 2023.

This week’s fire destroyed 9,600 hectares of forest.

Fire Climate Crisis

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Wildfire breaks out in Corinth, firefighter injured
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire breaks out in Corinth, firefighter injured

Wildfire breaks out in Magnesia
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire breaks out in Magnesia

Wildfire breaks out in Peloponnese
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire breaks out in Peloponnese

Dozens of fires break out in 24 hours across Greece
ENVIRONMENT

Dozens of fires break out in 24 hours across Greece

Fire breaks out on Tzia island, two settlements evacuated
ENVIRONMENT

Fire breaks out on Tzia island, two settlements evacuated

Wildfires break out in Attica, Evros and Parga
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfires break out in Attica, Evros and Parga