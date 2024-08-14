ENVIRONMENT

Fire-striken residents hosted in Olympic Stadium

[InTime News]

About 150 residents affected by the recent fires in northeastern Attica have been accommodated so far in the Athens Olympic Stadium complex, which opened to receive them on Sunday night.

The citizens have access to basic support services (food, water and access to rest areas) as well as health care, when required.

Non-governmental organizations, including the Hellenic Red Cross, Doctors of the World and UNICEF, are providing medical, humanitarian and psychosocial support.

Initially, 35 patients, ranging in age from 25 to 93, from a neuropsychiatric hospital in Penteli were also hosted in the Olympic Stadium, before being transferred to a hotel in central Athens.

