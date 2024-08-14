Legal action over wildfire at Greek-Bulgarian border that burns for 28th day

Panagiotis Karipoglou, president of the Serres Bar Association, will file a complaint with the chief prosecutor over the ongoing fire on Mount Orvilos, near Greece’s northern border with Bulgaria.

The fire has been burning for nearly a month and continues for its 28th day, with no aerial support, public broadcaster ERT reported on Wednesday. The blaze is complicating efforts as it burns through a minefield dating back to the second World War.

“We cannot remain passive while our northern border region and all Serres residents suffer,” Karipoglou said on social media.

The fire is causing severe ecological damage to protected forest land and does not threaten any residential areas.