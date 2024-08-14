ENVIRONMENT

Legal action over wildfire at Greek-Bulgarian border that burns for 28th day

Legal action over wildfire at Greek-Bulgarian border that burns for 28th day
[ERT]

Panagiotis Karipoglou, president of the Serres Bar Association, will file a complaint with the chief prosecutor over the ongoing fire on Mount Orvilos, near Greece’s northern border with Bulgaria.

The fire has been burning for nearly a month and continues for its 28th day, with no aerial support, public broadcaster ERT reported on Wednesday. The blaze is complicating efforts as it burns through a minefield dating back to the second World War.

“We cannot remain passive while our northern border region and all Serres residents suffer,” Karipoglou said on social media.

The fire is causing severe ecological damage to protected forest land and does not threaten any residential areas.

Justice Fire Bulgaria

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Climate change spurs early blooms in Bulgaria’s historic rose industry
ENVIRONMENT

Climate change spurs early blooms in Bulgaria’s historic rose industry

Mitsotakis thanks aerial firefighters
ENVIRONMENT

Mitsotakis thanks aerial firefighters

Fire-striken residents hosted in Olympic Stadium
ENVIRONMENT

Fire-striken residents hosted in Olympic Stadium

Firefighters tackle last of wildfire near Athens as officials assess damage
ENVIRONMENT

Firefighters tackle last of wildfire near Athens as officials assess damage

Two-fifths of Attica’s forests have burned since 2017
ENVIRONMENT

Two-fifths of Attica’s forests have burned since 2017

Questions on how fire entered city
ENVIRONMENT

Questions on how fire entered city