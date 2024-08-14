Fires break out in Larissa, Argolida and Aetolia-Acarnania

Fires broke out on Wednesday in Larissa, Argolis and Aetolia-Acarnania.

In Larissa, Thessaly, a fire erupted at a business site in the Omorfokhori area, within the municipality of Kileler.

A total of 32 firefighters with 10 vehicles have been dispatched to the scene, with a helicopter assisting from the air.

Residents in the area received two 112 emergency alerts, urging them to stay inside their homes with doors and windows closed.

In Aetolia-Acarnania, Central Greece, a wildfire broke out in the Agia Triada area, within the municipality of Thermo.

A total of 32 firefighters with 11 vehicles have been mobilized, with five aircraft and one helicopter providing aerial support.

In Argolis, a fire has broken out in Ano Epidaurus. The fire is burning agricultural and forest land, but according to the fire department, it does not currently pose an immediate threat to residential areas.

Fifty firefighters with 14 vehicles, five airplanes and a helicopter are operating in the area.