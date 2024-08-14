ENVIRONMENT

Water shortages persist across Greece

Water shortages persist across Greece
[Shutterstock]

Greece is facing severe water shortages affecting both islands and the mainland, public broadcaster ERT reported Wednesday. 

The Aegean island of Serifos remains in a water emergency for the fourth consecutive month. Thasos island in the North Aegean Sea is drilling new wells to address water demand, while Agathonisi in the Dodecanese continues to use its two desalination units despite high costs. Platanias in Hania, Crete is also under emergency conditions due to irrigation needs.

The Polygyros municipality in Central Macedonia has urged residents and visitors to use water conservatively and avoid wasteful practices like washing driveways, cars, and streets. The statement also noted that there is insufficient water for agriculture and garden irrigation.

Scientists are recommending more cost-effective and environmentally friendly solutions to the crisis. At least 14 areas nationwide are in a state of emergency. 

Climate Crisis

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Two-fifths of Attica’s forests have burned since 2017
ENVIRONMENT

Two-fifths of Attica’s forests have burned since 2017

More than 47,000 people died in Europe last year due to heat, report says
ENVIRONMENT

More than 47,000 people died in Europe last year due to heat, report says

Heatwaves hurting Greece’s wine regions
ANALYSIS

Heatwaves hurting Greece’s wine regions

Heading for record heat in 2024
ENVIRONMENT

Heading for record heat in 2024

Second hottest July breaks 13-month record streak, EU scientists say
ENVIRONMENT

Second hottest July breaks 13-month record streak, EU scientists say

Greece experiences hottest July on record, national observatory reports
ENVIRONMENT

Greece experiences hottest July on record, national observatory reports