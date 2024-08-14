Water shortages persist across Greece

Greece is facing severe water shortages affecting both islands and the mainland, public broadcaster ERT reported Wednesday.

The Aegean island of Serifos remains in a water emergency for the fourth consecutive month. Thasos island in the North Aegean Sea is drilling new wells to address water demand, while Agathonisi in the Dodecanese continues to use its two desalination units despite high costs. Platanias in Hania, Crete is also under emergency conditions due to irrigation needs.

The Polygyros municipality in Central Macedonia has urged residents and visitors to use water conservatively and avoid wasteful practices like washing driveways, cars, and streets. The statement also noted that there is insufficient water for agriculture and garden irrigation.

Scientists are recommending more cost-effective and environmentally friendly solutions to the crisis. At least 14 areas nationwide are in a state of emergency.