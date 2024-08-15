ENVIRONMENT

High fire risk in Thessaly and Sporades

High fire risk in Thessaly and Sporades

Authorities in Magnesia and the Sporades islands are on high alert for potential wildfires Thursday.

The General Secretariat for Civil Protection has classified Magnesia in Thessaly as high risk and the Northern Sporades Islands as very high risk. Firefighting units and municipal civil protection departments are prepared for immediate response.

In Volos, Magnesia, temperatures are expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius with winds up to 3 Beaufort. The Northern Sporades will see cooler temperatures but stronger winds up to 6 Beaufort.

Daily aerial surveillance is underway in Thessaly with two to three aircraft for early detection and intervention.

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fire in Aitoloakarnania under partial control
ENVIRONMENT

Fire in Aitoloakarnania under partial control

EU estimate: Wildfire near Athens burned area almost twice the size of Manhattan
ENVIRONMENT

EU estimate: Wildfire near Athens burned area almost twice the size of Manhattan

Fires break out in Larissa, Argolida and Aetolia-Acarnania
ENVIRONMENT

Fires break out in Larissa, Argolida and Aetolia-Acarnania

Legal action over wildfire at Greek-Bulgarian border that burns for 28th day
ENVIRONMENT

Legal action over wildfire at Greek-Bulgarian border that burns for 28th day

Mitsotakis thanks aerial firefighters
ENVIRONMENT

Mitsotakis thanks aerial firefighters

Fire-striken residents hosted in Olympic Stadium
ENVIRONMENT

Fire-striken residents hosted in Olympic Stadium