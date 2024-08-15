High fire risk in Thessaly and Sporades

Authorities in Magnesia and the Sporades islands are on high alert for potential wildfires Thursday.

The General Secretariat for Civil Protection has classified Magnesia in Thessaly as high risk and the Northern Sporades Islands as very high risk. Firefighting units and municipal civil protection departments are prepared for immediate response.

In Volos, Magnesia, temperatures are expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius with winds up to 3 Beaufort. The Northern Sporades will see cooler temperatures but stronger winds up to 6 Beaufort.

Daily aerial surveillance is underway in Thessaly with two to three aircraft for early detection and intervention.