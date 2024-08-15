ENVIRONMENT

Fire service fights 30 wildfires in past 24 hours

The fire service announced on Thursday that there were 30 wildfires across Greece in the past 24 hours.

According to the fire service, seven of these fires were deemed particularly dangerous and required the assistance of aerial firefighting resources.

In two cases, warning messages were issued via the 112 emergency system to alert residents to stay on standby (in Rhodope and Kefalonia).

The latest fire broke out at 6:12 p.m. on agricultural land in Thermi-Pylaia, Thessaloniki, but was quickly contained by ground forces.

