Compensation platform expected to open next week

A woman walks in front of a burnt house, after a wildfire in the area of Vrilissia close to Athens city, Greece, 13 August 2024. [George Vitsaras/EPA]

The platform where people who incurred damages from this week’s Attica wildfire can apply for compensation will open on August 21, according to Deputy Civil Protection Minister Christos Triandopoulos. Inspections in the affected municipalities are ongoing, with 130 having been conducted by Thursday. 

Damage to houses, businesses and infrastructure was recorded in the municipalities of Dionysos, Marathonas, Pallini, Penteli, Rafina-Pikermi, Halandri and Oropos. So far 112 houses, 13 warehouses, some public buildings and three business premises have been checked, the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry stated.  

Some 78 homes have been marked with a red cross, meaning they must be demolished and rebuilt, or a yellow one, meaning they are uninhabitable and in need of large-scale repairs. “Red” homeowners are eligible to 10,000 euros in aid (first installment), and “yellow” owners 5,000 euros.

