Satellite images show ongoing forest fire near Serres

The National Meteorological Service Meteo has released satellite images showing the progression of a forest fire burning for 29 days on Mount Orvilos in Serres, Greece, near the Bulgarian border.

The European Copernicus Emergency Mapping Service provided images for the first 27 days.

According to a video by the Meteo unit of the National Observatory of Athens, the fire had burned 12,000 square kilometers by Thursday, with 8,900 sq km in Greece and 3,100 sq km in Bulgaria.

The blaze continues on the Bulgarian side, as reported by the fire service.