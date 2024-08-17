High fire risk on Saturday

A number of regions in the country have been designated as having a very high risk of fire (Category 4) on Saturday, according to the Fire Risk Prediction Map issued by the General Secretariat of Civil Protection at the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection.

These include Attica, Central Greece (Viotia, Evia and Skyros islands), the south Aegean (Cyclades islands), the north Aegean (Lesvos, Chios, Samos and Ikaria), the Peloponnese region (Corinthia, Argolis) and Crete. The public is advised to refrain from outdoor activities that can cause a fire by negligence, such as burning dry grass, branches or waste, using machines that cause sparks or outdoor grills, smoking beehives, dropping lit cigarettes etc.