ENVIRONMENT

Inspectors condemn 40 homes for demolition following Attica wildfires

[InTime News]

Inspectors have condemned 40 homes for demolition and declared another 64 temporarily unfit for use, following last week’s fires in northeastern Attica which burned about 10,000 hectares of land.

The inspections were carried out in the municipalities of Dionysos, Halandri, Marathon, Pallini, Penteli, Rafina-Pikermi, and Oropos and Vrilissia.

Of the 184 buildings inspected from Tuesday to Friday, 158 were homes, 21 were warehouses, 2 were public buildings and 3 were business premises.

Of the homes, 40 were condemned and earmarked for demolition while 64 were declared temporarily unfit for habitation pending requiring repairs. The rest were classified as suitable for use as they only suffered light damage.

Some 30 businesses are deemed to have been affected by the fire.

The inspections will continue next week.

Fire

