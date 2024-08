Firefighters on Evia are battling two forest wildfires.

Shortly before 8 a.m. fire was noticed in the central Mesochoria area, while another fire broke out in nearby Zarakes about half an hour later.

Fire service officials described the Zarakes fire as more difficult as it is in an inaccessible area.

Some 56 firefighters, 21 tenders, 8 aircraft and 2 helicopters are attending the fires.