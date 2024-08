A wildfire broke out on Saturday afternoon on the island of Ikaria, the fire service said.

The blaze is burning low vegetation in the Kamari area of the Fourni Korseon municipality. Only volunteers were available to tackle the flames using four water tankers but eight firefighters and a helicopter are expected to arrive at the island soon.

Residents of Kamari were told shortly after 2 p.m. to evacuate towards Fourni.