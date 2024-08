The Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection has absorbed less than 1% of the funds available through the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Fund for wildfire protection and related actions. Of the €556.34 million available, only €5.34 million had been spent by the end of March 2024. [ALEXANDROS VLACHOS/AMNA]

A wildfire broke out near a residential area in Litochoro, Macedonia.

The fire service has dispatched 18 firefighters with seven vehicles, three aircraft, and one helicopter to the scene.

A 112 alert message was sent to residents of Plaka, urging them to evacuate towards Katerini and Leptokarya.

Meanwhile, the fire has also immobilized trains. According to Hellenic Train, the power line near Litochoro station has been cut and delays are expected.