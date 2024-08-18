Weather service warns of thunderstorms on Monday

The National Meteorological Service (EMY) warns of thunderstorms on Monday in the northern Ionian region (Corfu – Paxos area) and the western parts of Epirus.

According to EMY, clouds with local rains are expected in the northern Ionian and gradually in the rest of the western, central, and northern regions of the country.

In the rest of Greece, the weather will generally be good, with occasional clouds during the midday and afternoon hours on the mainland and possibly local thunderstorms in the mountainous areas.

Temperatures will reach 30 to 32 degrees Celsius in the northwest, 34 to 36 degrees in the rest of the country and locally up to 37 degrees Celsius in the eastern and southern mainland.