ENVIRONMENT

Weather service warns of thunderstorms on Monday

Weather service warns of thunderstorms on Monday

The National Meteorological Service (EMY) warns of thunderstorms on Monday in the northern Ionian region (Corfu – Paxos area) and the western parts of Epirus.

According to EMY, clouds with local rains are expected in the northern Ionian and gradually in the rest of the western, central, and northern regions of the country.

In the rest of Greece, the weather will generally be good, with occasional clouds during the midday and afternoon hours on the mainland and possibly local thunderstorms in the mountainous areas.

Temperatures will reach 30 to 32 degrees Celsius in the northwest, 34 to 36 degrees in the rest of the country and locally up to 37 degrees Celsius in the eastern and southern mainland.

Environment Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece experiences hottest July on record, national observatory reports
ENVIRONMENT

Greece experiences hottest July on record, national observatory reports

Study finds Athens temperatures could rise by 3.5°C after 2040 due to climate crisis
ENVIRONMENT

Study finds Athens temperatures could rise by 3.5°C after 2040 due to climate crisis

Europe recorded over 175,000 heat-related deaths annually between 2009 and 2019
ENVIRONMENT

Europe recorded over 175,000 heat-related deaths annually between 2009 and 2019

Heatwave continues across Greece, temperatures to remain high until Tuesday
ENVIRONMENT

Heatwave continues across Greece, temperatures to remain high until Tuesday

Athens’ tourism miracle getting warped in the heat
ENVIRONMENT

Athens’ tourism miracle getting warped in the heat

Athens adjusts trash collection schedule due to heatwave
ENVIRONMENT

Athens adjusts trash collection schedule due to heatwave