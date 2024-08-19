Two bear cubs killed in traffic accident in Florina

Two bear cubs have been killed after being hit by a road vehicle in the northwestern prefecture of Florina.

The remains of the two bears were found on Monday morning by motorists on the Florina-Kozani national road.

A team from Arcturos, the Florina-based environmental group that specializes in the protection of Greece’s bear and wolf populations, went to the scene and found that the bears had been born his year and were 6-7 months old.

The scientists noticed that the cubs’ mother was nearby and may not have been aware that her cubs had been killed.

Arcturos representative Panos Stefanou said that “they immediately removed the two dead animals from the scene, in order to avoid further involvement with the mother, who refused to leave the scene while she saw her two cubs on the road.”