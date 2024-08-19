ENVIRONMENT

Fire in northern Athens controlled within minutes, minister says

Fire in northern Athens controlled within minutes, minister says
File photo.

The Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Vasilis Kikilias, posted a video on Monday showing a helicopter performing water drops on the fire that broke out the same day in Marousi, northern Athens.

In a post on X, Mr. Kikilias stated that the helicopter started putting out the fire few minutes after it started and that it was brought under control shortly after. 

“A helicopter on patrol performed a water drop just 4 minutes after the fire started,” stated Kikilias, adding that with the assistance of ground forces, “the dangerous fire was brought under control in 17 minutes.”

A total of 25 firefighters with nine vehicles and two helicopters participated in the firefighting operation.

Environment Fire Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek prime minister warns of dangerous summer for wildfires
ENVIRONMENT

Greek prime minister warns of dangerous summer for wildfires

Wildfire breaks out in Macedonia
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire breaks out in Macedonia

Fire in northern Greece rages for second day
ENVIRONMENT

Fire in northern Greece rages for second day

The challenge of reforestation after the fires
ENVIRONMENT

The challenge of reforestation after the fires

Experts lament environmental loss
ENVIRONMENT

Experts lament environmental loss

Fire service fights 30 wildfires in past 24 hours
ENVIRONMENT

Fire service fights 30 wildfires in past 24 hours