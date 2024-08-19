Fire in northern Athens controlled within minutes, minister says

The Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Vasilis Kikilias, posted a video on Monday showing a helicopter performing water drops on the fire that broke out the same day in Marousi, northern Athens.

In a post on X, Mr. Kikilias stated that the helicopter started putting out the fire few minutes after it started and that it was brought under control shortly after.

“A helicopter on patrol performed a water drop just 4 minutes after the fire started,” stated Kikilias, adding that with the assistance of ground forces, “the dangerous fire was brought under control in 17 minutes.”

A total of 25 firefighters with nine vehicles and two helicopters participated in the firefighting operation.

