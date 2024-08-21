ENVIRONMENT

Ambitious pedestrian, cycle path slated for completion by end-2025

The new pedestrian-bicycle path along the so-called Athenian Riviera will be ready by the end of 2025.

A small section has already been built in Glyfada. However, it has met with reactions from the Municipality of Elliniko, as it passes through residential areas instead of along the beachfront, due to a large-scale investment currently being implemented there.

The contract with the company that undertook the project was signed on July 15. The 18-kilometer €19.3-million path starts from Kallithea and ends at Vari-Voula-Vouliagmeni Town Hall. 

“It is about an urban walk, a cycle path and a pedestrian path that connects the maritime urban landscape of five municipalities, creating a complete route, with the expansion of parking areas, regeneration and creation of new green spaces,” said Nikos Hardalias, governor of the Attica region, which has the responsibility of the project’s construction and maintenance. 

