Plan for recovery of forests in Attica

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the drafting by the end of September of a unified plan for the reclamation of forest areas in Attica that have been affected by successive devastating fires in recent years.

The plan, which will be drafted by the Natural Environment and Climate Change Organization (NECCA) and the forestry services, will also extend to the protection of streams, while a program for private gardens in the Municipality of Penteli, called “Greening my Garden, Greening Penteli,” will be promoted, aiming at the removal of burnt vegetation and replanting.

The goal of the initiative, which will be announced by the Ministry of Environment by the end of August, is to make it easier for people to remove burned vegetation, which is why cooperation with forestry services with fast-track procedures was highlighted, as well as to replant.

It should be noted that the average percentage of coverage of a plot in Nea Penteli is 40%, in Melissia from 30% to 50%, while in the municipal unit of Penteli it is only 20%, therefore the area by definition has large gardens in the planned areas. At the same time, as expected, measures to support fire-affected citizens and businesses were announced.