ENVIRONMENT

Rainy weather expected across the country

[Vangelis Bougiotis/InTime News]

Rain is expected in most parts of Greece on Wednesday, according to the National Meteorological Service (EMY).

The Ionian Sea, western Greece, central and eastern Macedonia, Thrace, eastern Thessaly, and northern Evia, will see rain and scattered thunderstorms, which will be particularly intense in central and eastern Macedonia and Thrace in the morning hours.

In the rest of the country, there will be a few clouds in the afternoon hours over the mainland and Crete, where local rain and thunderstorms may occur.

The weather is expected to improve from the evening hours across the country.

Temperatures will reach 31 to 32 degrees Celsius in northern Greece, 34 to 35 degrees in the rest of the mainland, and 30 to 33 degrees Celsius in the islands.

Weather

