Elderly man accused of starting recent Attica fires remanded in custody

An 80-year-old man accused of causing four fires in northeastern Attica on August 11 has been remanded in custody pending trial after testifying before an investigating magistrate.

Three fires broke out almost simultaneously in the suburb of Glyka Nera at noon on the day in question, at a distance of about 100 meters from each other, as well as for one more in the evening of the same day.

The fires would consume around 10,000 hectares of forest and land over three days.

According to security footage collected by the authorities, the suspect appeared to throw burning material on dry grass from his car.

A search of his home and car yielded empty canisters, which a Fire Service source told Kathimerini were used to transport petrol, 15 Zippo lighters, five cell phones as well as €210,000 in cash.