Wednesday was coolest day since July 4-5, weathermen say

With average temperatures at 30.2C nationwide and a maximum of 36.3C, Wednesday was the coolest day in the country since July 4-5, the Meteo weather service of the National Observatory of Athens has said.

Data from the service showed that only four of the country’s 496 weather stations recorded temperatures above 35C.

The maximum temperature was recorded in Sparta (36.3C), followed by Aigies, near Gytheiou (35.5C); Mystras, in Lakonia (35.3C), Kosmio, in Komotini (35.3C), and Stefania, in Lakonia (34.8C).