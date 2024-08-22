State of emergency declared in Ioannina after storm

The Ministry of Civil Protection on Friday declared a state of emergency in the city of Ioannina, northwestern Greece, until September 18, following a severe storm last Sunday that pummelled the area.

Streets flooded and the fire service received dozens of calls from people trapped in houses where the water had gushed in following torrential rain and hail.

Thomas Begas informed the municipal council of the development during a meeting on Wednesday.