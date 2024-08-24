Changes in management of waste on the horizon

The Environment Ministry is advocating for modifications to waste management practices at the municipal and national levels through a legislative amendment.

Among the regulations being promoted is the possibility for ministerial intervention in the event that one or more municipalities fail to comply with legislation, particularly when the European Union intervenes, as in the case of landfills.

The initiative includes the contracting of recycling to private individuals in small mountainous and island communities, with the Ministry of Environment covering the costs.

There will also be changes in the bottle-return guarantee scheme, which will be extended until the beginning of 2025.

The envisioned legislative initiatives will be included in a multi-bill from the Ministry of Environment, which is likely to be consulted in early October.