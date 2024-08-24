Attica faces water shortages due to receding Lake Mornos

The Attica region is facing the prospect of water shortages, as the water reserves in Lake Mornos are decreasing significantly, according to a report on private broadcaster SKAI.

An artificial lake located in Central Greece, Mornos serves as a reservoir for the city of Athens.

Due to drought and limited rainfall, the water level in the lake has dropped to such a point that the village of Kallio, which was submerged during its creation in 1979, has been exposed.

Kimon Hatzimpiros, emeritus professor at the National Technical University of Athens, said that surface levels have dropped so much that “it is impossible to pump water.”

In satellite images analyzed by the National Observatory of Athens, in July 2023 the surface of the lake amounted to 16.6 square kilometers. This July, that figure had fallen to 12.8 square kilometers.