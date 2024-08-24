ENVIRONMENT

Attica faces water shortages due to receding Lake Mornos

Attica faces water shortages due to receding Lake Mornos
[File photo, Giannis Papanikos/AP]

The Attica region is facing the prospect of water shortages, as the water reserves in Lake Mornos are decreasing significantly, according to a report on private broadcaster SKAI.

An artificial lake located in Central Greece, Mornos serves as a reservoir for the city of Athens.

Due to drought and limited rainfall, the water level in the lake has dropped to such a point that the village of Kallio, which was submerged during its creation in 1979, has been exposed.

Kimon Hatzimpiros, emeritus professor at the National Technical University of Athens, said that surface levels have dropped so much that “it is impossible to pump water.”

In satellite images analyzed by the National Observatory of Athens, in July 2023 the surface of the lake amounted to 16.6 square kilometers. This July, that figure had fallen to 12.8 square kilometers.

Environment Nature

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Wildfires break out in Attica, Evros and Parga
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfires break out in Attica, Evros and Parga

Countries make late bid to salvage EU’s nature law
ENVIRONMENT

Countries make late bid to salvage EU’s nature law

Proposal to rid lower Syntagma Square of cars
ENVIRONMENT

Proposal to rid lower Syntagma Square of cars

Adapting to a new fire-prone reality
ENVIRONMENT

Adapting to a new fire-prone reality

‘Conducive’ conditions up wildfire challenge
ENVIRONMENT

‘Conducive’ conditions up wildfire challenge

Plan for recovery of forests in Attica
ENVIRONMENT

Plan for recovery of forests in Attica