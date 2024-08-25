ENVIRONMENT

EYDAP reinforces water supply in Attica due to drought

[Shutterstock]

The Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company (EYDAP) is activating supplementary water sources to reinforce the water supply in Attica due to the prolonged drought, stated the CEO of EYDAP, Haris Sachinis, in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) published on Sunday. 

Sachinis added that, for now, there is no need to implement consumption restriction measures. He explained that EYDAP is expecting citizens to voluntarily conserve water.

However, if there is no rainfall or snowfall in the winter, the situation will change. “We will then enter the red zone. Right now, we are still in the yellow, not even in the orange,” he said.

According to Sachinis, over the past two years, the lack of rainfall has significantly reduced water reserves.

Should the drought continue in the coming years, the Ministry of Environment and Energy is already working to find solutions, such as integrating new reservoirs, enriching the underground aquifer with recycled water and desalination.

Sachinis emphasized that the public must be cautious and avoid wasting water. He also clarified that there are no plans to raise water bills.

Climate Crisis Environment

