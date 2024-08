A very high risk of fire (risk category 4) is predicted on Monday in four regions of Greece, according to the Fire Risk Prediction Map issued by the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection.

Τhe forecast is predicted for the following areas:

-Region of Eastern Macedonia & Thrace (Evros including the island of Samothraki, Rhodope, Xanthi, Thassos)

-Region of Attica

-Region of Central Greece (Viotia, Evia)

-Peloponnese Region (Corinthia, Argolida)