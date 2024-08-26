Wildfire on Mount Pangaio burning for fifth day

The European Commission confirmed on Thursday that the production of 12 new DHC 515 firefighting aircraft, an improved version of the Canadair 415, is under way. The Commission stated in its official announcement that the 12 aircraft would be permanently stationed in Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain, and will form the backbone of the European forest firefighting fleet (rescEU). The aircraft will be funded by the European Commission. The final agreement was preceded by the signing of individual and bilateral agreements between the EU member-states participating in the program and Canadian authorities.

Firefighters in the north of Greece are continuing for a fifth day to battle a large wildfire that broke out on the forested ridge of Mount Pangaio, northern Greece, on August 22.

The Fire Service said a beefed up force made up of 280 firefighters, 25 units on foot and eight water bombers are participating in the effort to control two fronts: one southwest of Platanotopos and the second northwest from the antennas.