ENVIRONMENT

Authorities in Volos to discuss dead fish phenomenon

[InTime News]

Authorities in the Thessaly region are to hold an emergency meeting in Volos to discuss the large amounts of dead fish that have accumulated in the city’s port.

The fresh-water fish originate in Lake Karla and the surrounding areas and make their way, through a stream, the Xiria, into the Pagasetic Gulf, where, as soon as they come into contact with saltwater, die.

Experts say the dead fish do not pose a risk to public health and are not a new phenomenon.

The regional governor, Dimitris Kouretas, said the issue is under the jurisdiction of the port of Volos, but his office is cooperating closely with the port company to have dead fish collected and burned.

At the meeting, Kouretas will propose that the port company place a protective net at the exit of the Xiria stream in order to prevent the transfer of freshwater fish into the sea.

Damage to a sluice gate and pumping station during storms Daniel and Elias in 2023 have also contributed to the phenomenon.

The storms recreated much of Lake Karla, which was mostly drained in the 1960s.

Environment

