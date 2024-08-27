Investigation launched in dead fish in Volos
A prosecutor in Volos has ordered a preliminary investigation into how thousands of fish died and have come to fill the city’s harbor.
The investigation has been assigned to the head of the city’s port authority, who has been instructed to establish if the fish originated in Lake Karla, as has been reported, and whether their death has been caused by pollution.
Another issue to be investigated is whether the dead fish have affected the region’s water quality.