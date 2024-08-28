Concern remains as fire season not over till its over

With the facts on the ground thus far indicating that this year has also been exceptionally severe, the fires will continue to be of concern until the season is over.

Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias told Skai TV on Tuesday that so far 4,000 fires have been recorded across the country, 50% more than last year. He said the contribution of volunteers to the prevention and extinguishing effort has been impressive. According to the figures, 4,000 volunteers are reinforcing the fire brigade and 5,000 are assisting in civil protection.

Regarding the destructive Varnavas wildfire in northern Attica earlier in the month, Kikilias said that “it was not extinguished in Varnavas because the conditions were insurmountable,” noting winds of 8 and 9 Beaufort blowing in the area.

He also referred to the ongoing discussion to change vegetation near the houses and place slow-growing trees as an additional preventive measure.