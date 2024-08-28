ENVIRONMENT

Concern remains as fire season not over till its over

Concern remains as fire season not over till its over
[Intime News]

With the facts on the ground thus far indicating that this year has also been exceptionally severe, the fires will continue to be of concern until the season is over.

Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias told Skai TV on Tuesday that so far 4,000 fires have been recorded across the country, 50% more than last year. He said the contribution of volunteers to the prevention and extinguishing effort has been impressive. According to the figures, 4,000 volunteers are reinforcing the fire brigade and 5,000 are assisting in civil protection. 

Regarding the destructive Varnavas wildfire in northern Attica earlier in the month, Kikilias said that “it was not extinguished in Varnavas because the conditions were insurmountable,” noting winds of 8 and 9 Beaufort blowing in the area. 

He also referred to the ongoing discussion to change vegetation near the houses and place slow-growing trees as an additional preventive measure. 

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Wildfire on Mt Pangaio rages for sixth day
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire on Mt Pangaio rages for sixth day

Wildfire on Mount Pangaio burning for fifth day
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire on Mount Pangaio burning for fifth day

High risk of fire in four regions on Monday
ENVIRONMENT

High risk of fire in four regions on Monday

Wildfire in east Attica partially controlled
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire in east Attica partially controlled

Adapting to a new fire-prone reality
ENVIRONMENT

Adapting to a new fire-prone reality

‘Conducive’ conditions up wildfire challenge
ENVIRONMENT

‘Conducive’ conditions up wildfire challenge