Wildfire on Mount Pangaio rages for seventh day

A wildfire in a remote area of Mount Pangaio in Kavala, northeastern Greece, continued to burn for a seventh consecutive day on Wednesday, ravaging valuable forest and brushland.

The firefighting effort involves 280 firefighters, supported by 25 ground units and 46 fire department vehicles, with aerial assistance from three water-dropping helicopters and three aircraft.

The fire broke out on August 22 in a forested region beneath the Avgo peak, at an altitude of over 1,500 meters, in a particularly inaccessible location.

As of Tuesday noon, the fire had consumed 13.41 square kilometers, according to the EU Climate Change Service, Copernicus.

