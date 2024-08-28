Over 100,000 waste bales to be relocated as health hazard cleanup begins in Pyrgos

Over 100,000 load-sized, densified bales of solid waste, which have been a health hazard for nearly a decade, are set to be relocated from the Potoki area of Pyrgos to the Triantafyllia landfill in Ilia, Peloponnese.

In addition to the waste bales, contaminated soil, polluted by urban solid waste, will also be transported to the landfill.

The Ministry of Environment has allocated €700,667.47 in funding for this operation.

The waste bales are currently stored along the Pyrgos-Kyparissia national road, near the Alfios River, and close to residential areas, arable land, a school complex and a protected Natura area.

Experts have consistently warned that the bales are a persistent source of pollution and pose a significant public health risk.