Attica regional authorities launch operation to clean Kifisos river

[Attica Region]

Attica regional authorities announced on Wednesday the start of a cleaning operation for the covered sections of the Kifisos River, marking the first such effort in many decades.

The aim is to remove tons of debris and waste to allow stormwater to flow unobstructed.

This operation is expected to be completed by October 31. The covered sections of the Kifisos River span 8.6 kilometers (out of the total 27 kilometers of the river’s length) and have been a source of significant problems over time due to the chronic accumulation of debris.

“The condition of these sections was dangerous and required immediate action, especially in light of the challenges posed by climate change and the increasing frequency of extreme weather events,” stated the Governor of Attica, Nikos Hardalias.

The total budget for the cleaning project is 1,242,987 euros.

 

Environment Athens

