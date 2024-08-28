ENVIRONMENT

EU mission in Red Sea reports no oil spill from Greek-flagged tanker Sounion

The European Union’s mission in the Red Sea, known as Aspides, said on Wednesday there was no oil spill in the area of the MV SOUNION tanker that was targeted recently off Yemen’s coast.

Aspides added that the Greek-flagged oil tanker was still anchored and not drifting.

The Pentagon said on Tuesday the tanker was still on fire in the Red Sea and appeared to be leaking oil.

Reuters couldn’t immediately confirm that a spill or a leak had occurred.

Asked about the Pentagon statement, a source in the EU mission told Reuters: “It is our policy not to comment on statements or comments of other organisations”.

The MV SOUNION was targeted last week by multiple projectiles off Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah.

Houthi militants, who control Yemen’s most populous regions, said they attacked it. The Iran-aligned group has been attacking ships in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

