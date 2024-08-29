Weather station in alpine lake of Epirus destroyed again

A meteorological station placed at an alpine lake in northwestern Greece’s Epirus region was destroyed for the second time since 2023, volunteers of the scientific project LiMnADs told Kathimerini.

“We found it on Friday, although it happened earlier,” Konstantinos Alexopoulos, a PhD candidate in climate research at Cambridge University who participates voluntarily along with other scientists and students in the program, tells Kathimerini.

The project is implemented by the National Observatory of Athens-Meteo Gr, the Vikos-Aoos Geopark, the Balkan Chamois Society and the Scott Polar Research Institute and aims to collect scientific data from a point of unique biodiversity within the North Pindos National Park.

Weather stations transmit information about wind direction and speed, humidity and atmospheric pressure and are mostly located in plains and urban centers. “We have a knowledge gap about the climatic conditions in the mountains, since the process of setting up a station is extremely complex,” notes Alexopoulos, who is the coordinator of the program.

The station had been placed at the Dragon Lake of Mountain Tymfi, at an altitude of 2,050 meters above sea level. At five hours walking distance from the picturesque village of Papingo, the lake is a very popular trekking destination in the National Park. The area has recently seen an increased number of recreational climbers, as well as campers, although camping is banned in protected areas.

“It had been destroyed again in October-November 2023 by human hands,” Alexopoulos says. “During the summer, someone stole the lake’s winter ice observation camera, which costs 400 euros and we can’t afford to replace.”

Near the station there is a sign that explains in detail in Greek and English the goal of the program, which is also fervently supported by the local community. Some, however, seem unconvinced by the official explanation. “It’s common for companies that install wind turbines to first install weather stations – much larger than ours – to determine the wind strength at a certain altitude; we don’t do that.”

Despite the suspicion, the team of scientists, with the help of the Observatory, will soon replace the station. “Such actions show a complete lack of faith and respect for scientific research,” Alexopoulos adds.