Storms on the horizon

August in Greece is expected to end with lightening storms as a cold and unstable weather front is expected to affect most regions of the country until Saturday, according to an emergency bulletin issued by the national weather service, EMY, on Thursday.

Most of the mainland will experience heavy rain and storms which will be accompanied by a high frequency of lightning and scattered hail. In some areas the rain will also be accompanied by strong winds.

The temperature will drop slightly, reaching 31 to 33 degrees Celsius on the mainland, the Ionian and Dodecanese islands and Crete, and 28-30 degrees in the rest of the country.