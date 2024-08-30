Toxic confrontation over dead fish

An operation has begun to remove the hundreds and thousands of dead fish from Lake Karla and the Pagasetic Gulf in Volos, central Greece.

The dead fish ended up in the area after having been forced from their regular freshwater habitats by flooding last year. The Supreme Court prosecutor has ordered an immediate investigation to determine why the dam gate leading from Lake Karla into Pagasetic Gulf was left open and to identify who made this decision.

The issue has also triggered a war of words between the mayor of Volos and the regional governor of Thessaly over how the situation is being handled.